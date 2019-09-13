Sonam Kapoor opens up about nepotism

Sonam Kapoor is one actor in B-town who wraps her heart on her sleeve and never shies away from voicing her opinion and taking a stand on important matters.

The 34-year-old ‘Khoobsurat’ actor, recently loosened up about the subject of nepotism. Speaking about the same to ZoomTV.com, Kapoor reportedly said that she thinks coming from a film background is a privilege and a responsibility.

The ‘Neerja’ starlet also added that she is very grateful for the family she comes from and she thinks their fathers have worked very hard to give them everything that they can.

According to her, not using what her father has worked so hard for, will be disrespectful to his hard work and everything he has built.

Embellishing more, she added that it is also a huge responsibility as there is always going to be a comparison, it is always going to be living up to someone's expectations, there always be something that you have to prove.

Talking about her personal experience, Sonam exhibited that her father Anil Kapoor doesn't even give her number to anyone for work.

The gorgeous ‘Bewaqoofiyan’ headliner also added that a lot of people are using it without looking at its meaning in a dictionary or Wikipedia. So, any smart person or someone with wisdom should get online and look for its meaning.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen in Abhishek Sharma’s ‘The Zoya Factor’. The film also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. It is slated to hit the theaters on September 20, 2019.