Rishi Kapoor’s 11 long-months treatment phase has changed wife Neetu Kapoor

It is after 11 months and 11 days that B-town’s veteran actor Rishi Kapoor returned to India with his wife Neetu. The two have been staying in New York after the former was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer last year.



While the 11 months in the US was a tiring time for the Kapoors, Neetu Kapoor says that this phase changed her a lot.

The 61-year-old former actor took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt note on their return. Sharing her selfie, she wrote, "Where did these last 11 months go ?? Was a long road !!! It was a phase that taught and changed me a lot."

The acclaimed ‘102 not out’ cancer survivor, who couldn’t control his excitement and had been keeping a count of the days, took to his twitter and posted that he was back home after 11 months 11 days.

To give their dad a surprise, Ranbir and Riddhima threw him a welcome party. Neetu had earlier shared a picture of a balloon which read welcome home dad. Her caption accurately resonated with the feeling of having “so much warmth and belonging”, despite being just a simple balloon.

Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer last September. For his treatment, he was required to go to New York. The actor had been longing for his home since the start.



Throughout his treatment, he was visited by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh among others.