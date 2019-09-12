Kevin Hart discharged 10 days after near fatal car crash

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart after narrowly escaping death following a harrowing road accident is now on the slow and steady pace of recovery.

The ‘Jumanji’ actor has been discharged from the hospital 10 days after receiving severe back injuries, and is now moving towards rehabilitation facility, reported PEOPLE.

A source cited by the publication revealed: “He’s gonna be just fine. He’s good, everybody’s good. Thank god. He’s fine, he’s awake.”

The stand-up comedian went through a major back surgery after his spine received critical wounds following the accident.

According to some reports it may take up to four months for the actor to recover completely and get back to his normal work life, which suffered incredible loss as he had plenty of projects in the pipeline.

He was seated in the passenger seat of a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that skidded off the highway above Malibu and went down an embankment after the car went out of control.