Kevin Hart requires at least 4 months of therapy to recoil back to normal

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is facing a long road to recovery after his devastating car wreck, and if the tales are to be believed it is said that it will be at least 4 months before the comedian will be able to get back to work.



Sources close to the situation tell us, Hart’s surgeons had to fuse his spine in three different places after it was determined he suffered multiple fractures in his back.

The surgery was successful but given the intensity of the surgery, the ‘Jumanji’ star is now facing at least 4 months of physical therapy, which as per reports will be very painful and arduous.

Last week, his wife Eniko comforted fans that he is doing better and “he’s going to be just fine.”

Sources told The Blast that the actor will undergo a very painful and harrowing therapy for four months before he could find his way back on sets of a new film.

Kevin will have to be extra careful with therapy. To make sure he recovers properly, he will be guided and assisted by medical experts. While it is going to be agonizing, the source revealed that Kevin’s great shape before the accident will add to his fast recovery.

As per the reports even after four months, the 40-years-old ‘Get Hard’ actor cannot return to roles that require immense physical excretion. Insiders reveal Kevin will return to sets to film some less physically straining roles.