Mon Sep 02, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 2, 2019

Actor Kevin Hart suffers “back injuries” in car accident

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 02, 2019

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart was hospitalised with back injuries after a car accident in Calabasas, California early on Sunday.

According to reports, The comedian was in his car with a passenger when his driver lost control of the vehicle. The car went off the road and down an embankment.

Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained "major back injuries" and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, the report states.

It is reported that the driver and other passenger were trapped in the car, while Hart managed to get out and head to his house nearby to get medical attention.

