Actor Kevin Hart suffers “back injuries” in car accident

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart was hospitalised with back injuries after a car accident in Calabasas, California early on Sunday.



According to reports, The comedian was in his car with a passenger when his driver lost control of the vehicle. The car went off the road and down an embankment.

Hart and the driver, Jared Black, sustained "major back injuries" and were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, the report states.

