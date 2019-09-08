Sushant Singh Rajput refuses to work with Sara Ali Khan as things go bitter between ex-costars

The new sensation of B-town Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Kedarnath’. The film based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods was lauded by the audience and the lead pair’s on-screen chemistry was also relished by the fans.

After the release of the film, the duo's linkup buzz was also sparked however, the romance was short-lived as soon rumors of differences between them started surfacing.

As per the latest developments suggests that 33-year-old ‘Chhichhore’ actor and the 24-year-old ‘Simmba’ starlet are not on talking terms after their rumored break up.



As per a report in Spotboye.com, Sushant refused to share screen space again with Sara for a commercial.

Recently, the ‘M.S. Dhoni’ star was offered a commercial by an electronics brand where he was asked to romance ex co-star Sara, but the former rejected the offer.

This created a buzz in B-town as no one had any idea that things have turned bitter between the ex-costars.

On the other hand, Sara is making headlines because of her romance with Kartik Aaryan, since the time she revealed she had a huge crush on the ‘Luka Chupi’ star, and soon the duo will be seen romancing together in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’.

Meanwhile, Sushant is being linked to Rhea Kapoor as the duo is often snapped at dinner dates and outings, giving rise to speculations of their romance.