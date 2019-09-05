Virat Kohli on how he was a ‘nervous wreck’ when he first met Anushka Sharma

The star couple of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in love ever since they met on the sets of a shampoo commercial years ago.

The captain of the Indian cricket team, is now giving an insight on his first meeting with the ladylove years after and fans cannot help but get awestruck over their endearing romance.

During an interview with Graham Bensinger, the skipper revealed that he became extremely nervous prior to the shoot as he held no earlier experience of acting.

He further recalled that he went speechless after seeing her and tried to cover his nervousness with a joke on Anushka’s height that backfired.

He added that while the Bollywood diva looked calm and professional, his nervousness left him embarrassed, but despite the mess up, the two hit it off pretty well.

Furthermore, the cricketer spoke about his immaculately planned nuptials back in 2017 that was attended by the pair’s close friends and family only.

"So the plan was all executed by Anushka because I was in the middle of the series. So, she (Anushka) figured out the location and everything and she mentioned in pretty categorically that we have to keep it confidential and there was no other way around it,” he said.

"It was so confidential he didn't tell us until we landed in Florence. We landed in Florence and asked the driver 'Where are we going?' and he said 'Am not supposed to tell you',” he added.