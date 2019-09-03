Demi Lovato buries the hatchet with Taylor Swift, sings praises for her hit song

It appears that Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato have let bygones be bygones as the two seem to be going quite strong by lifting each other up and showing support.

Turning to Instagram, the 27-year-old ‘Glee’ star revealed to herself about being an unapologetic Swiftie and standing up for other women while putting differences aside.

“Life's too short for women to not support other women. Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift,” read her Instagram story.

The endearing gesture by Lovato turned the ‘Black Space’ hit maker’s day around as she wrote back: “This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face. Thank you @ddlovato.”

The post by Lovato comes subsequent to assumptions going rife about the singer’s absence from the recently-held Video Music Awards 2019 which, speculations asserted, was to throw shade at Swift who won the majority of awards that night.

Responding to the hearsay, the ‘Camp Rock’ actor stepped forth saying: “Btw... I didn't 'shade' anyone last night. My REASON for not going is because I'm literally living my dream being on Will & Grace rn so stop reaching."