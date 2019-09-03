Kristen Stewart on why she and Robert Pattinson never went public with relationship

Hollywood’s leading lady Kristen Stewart may be presently grabbing headlines with her rumoured romance with Dylan Meyers but the star appears to still have cordial ties with her ex-flame Robert Pattinson.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the 29-year-old ‘Twilight’ star reflected on her relationship with the ‘Remember Me’ heartthrob that came to a halt in 2013.

Speaking about why the two stars did not make their relationship public, the actor stated: “When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by. So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, 'No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.’”

The two stars had initially started dating after meeting on the sets of ‘Twilight’ in 2009 with things turning sour between them after the starlet’s affair with director Rupert Sanders drew public attention.

The two, however, patched things up in October of 2012 but could go on till May 2013 only.

Presently the actor, after coming out as bisexual, is making headlines with her alleged romance with Dylan Meyers.