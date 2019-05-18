Robert Pattinson is the new Batman for Warner Bros.' next

While reports had previously been abuzz about our favorite vampire hero Robert Pattinson playing the role of Batman in the forthcoming film, the rumours have now been solidified, which comes as exciting news for some while others are just can’t see him beyond his vampire avatar.

The approaching Matt Reeves directorial is confirmed to have the Twilight star essaying the lead role of Batman aka Bruce Wayne, as reported by Variety citing sources.

The report revealed further that while the deal has not been sealed yet with Pattinson who is the key choice, it will be getting closed soon.

The film’s pre-production is getting ready to hit the floors this summer while the film will be releasing on June 25, 2021.

The project has been under development by Reeves who took over Ben Affleck’s directorial roles in 2017.