Kristen Stewart moves on from Stella Maxwell, loves being with new girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Hollywood’s leading lady Kristen Stewart had piqued the interest of fans and followers after linkup rumours of her erupted with Dylan Meyer.

Turns out, there may have been more truth to the buzz than expected as the latest reports suggest that she has officially moved on from her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell and is getting along quite well with Meyer.

E! News citing sources revealed that the ‘Twilight’ star is "very happy about it” and “has moved on with Dylan.”

"Kristen isn't holding back at all and loves being with her. They are moving quickly and always together," the insider revealed further.

However, the source mentioned further that while she grooving well with Dylan, she is still in contact with Stella and it may be easy for them to patch things up as well as they share a "history and an attraction. The chemistry is there and they know each other so well."