Dwayne Johnson shares a closer look from his fairy tale nuptials with Lauren Hashian

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian last month but now fans and followers are finally getting a closer look at the fairy tale nuptials.

In the new photos shared by the 47-year-old, Johnson gives us a peek into the toast which he raised holding his adorable daughter in his arms, the delicious three-tier wedding cake, the breathtaking ceremony venue and a look at the mouth-watering wedding menu.

The actor shared the pictures and thanked his team for helping the newlywed couple keep their wedding ceremony private.

He wrote, “Our Hawaiian wedding was beautiful and I want to thank our incredible staff for their outstanding work. To carry out my #1 goal of complete privacy, no wedding planners or outside resources were hired. Everything you see was created by hand, by staff and family,” he said.

“The results were spectacular and @laurenhashianofficial and I will forever be grateful for helping to create this dream come true. Pomaika’i," he added.



The wrestler-turned-actor exchanged his vows with the music producer in an intimate wedding along the coasts of Hawaii on August 18.



The star couple was dating for about a decade and share two daughters.

For the unversed, the lovebirds have been together since 2008 as Lauren, 34, met Dwayne in 2006 while he was filming his movie ‘The Game Plan’.

At that time, Dwayne was married to his first wife, Dany Garcia – who he divorced in 2007 and shares an 18-year-old daughter with, Simone Garcia Johnson.

Johnson and Hashian welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jasmine, in December 2015. They were blessed with their second daughter in April 2018.