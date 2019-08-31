Amitabh Bachchan startled to find a waterfall named after him

Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has reached new heights of success after he found out there exists a waterfall that was named after him.

Much like many of those unversed, the 76-year-old was startled to find out about a waterfall in the Indian state of Sikkim that is called Amitabh Bachchan Falls.

The waterfall was brought to his attention earlier this week when a fan posted a picture of himself at the location, tagging the actor with the caption: “Can't come to Sikkim, and not go visit a place named after The Man.”

Retweeting the tweet, Bachchan appeared to be in disbelief saying: “That's not true is it... the Falls name.”

The waterfall named after the B-Town star is also referred to as the Bhim Nala Falls or Bhema Falls.