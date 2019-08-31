Amitabh Bachchan startled to find a waterfall named after him

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has reached new heights of success after he found out there exists a waterfall that was named after him.
Much like many of those unversed, the 76-year-old was startled to find out about a waterfall in the Indian state of Sikkim that is called Amitabh Bachchan Falls.
The waterfall was brought to his attention earlier this week when a fan posted a picture of himself at the location, tagging the actor with the caption: “Can't come to Sikkim, and not go visit a place named after The Man.”
Retweeting the tweet, Bachchan appeared to be in disbelief saying: “That's not true is it... the Falls name.”
The waterfall named after the B-Town star is also referred to as the Bhim Nala Falls or Bhema Falls.
