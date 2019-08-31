Ranveer Singh raises a toast to ‘83’ as it wraps up its London schedule

The much-anticipated upcoming Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘83’ has good news for fans counting down days till its release, as the lead star just raised a toast to the completion of its first schedule.

The 34-year-old megastar turned to Instagram with a boomerang video, where he can be seen in his usual funky attire, rocking a pair of sunglasses as he announced the wrap of the Kapil Dev-biopic.

“& that’s a schedule wrap, folks! CHEERS,” he wrote alongside the video.

The Kabir Khan-directorial had been on floors since quite a while now and the news of it progressing towards the finish line, made fans all the more ecstatic.



The film is starring the ‘Simmba’ actor with his real life wife Deepika Padukone, playing his reel-life wife as well as the film narrates the story of India’s big World Cup win in 1983.



The film will be ready to hit theaters on April 10, 2020.