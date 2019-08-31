Akshay Kumar despite being a senior, has no ego issues: Kriti Sanon

As B-Town’s finest star Akshay Kumar appears to be at the top of his game presently, the actor has garnered praises from all around and the latest admirer in the list is Kriti Sanon.

During an interview with News18, the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor sang ample praises for the megastar and his conduct with his costars despite his senior status and the success he has attracted his way of late with blockbuster hit films.

Speaking about her experience of working alongside him, Kriti said: “It was a great experience. The best thing about Akshay sir is that he doesn’t have ego issues. Nor does he behave like a senior. He’s like a restless child, who wants to play in between shots. He’ll pick up an orange and start playing ‘catch catch’. He’ll find a board, on which the day’s plan is written, and start playing cross and noughts on it. He has a lot of energy. He manages his time in the best possible way and utilises his life to the fullest.”

She went on to state that even after giving his 100 percent to his work, he still managed to giving time to his family as well.



The ‘Padman’ star after the success of ‘Mission Mangal’ is ready for the release of ‘Housefull 4’ which will hit theaters on October 25, 2019.

