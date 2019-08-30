Naimal Khawar Khan reveals emotions on wearing her mother 's bridal outfit for nikah

Hamza Ali Abbasi's better half and former actress Naimal Khawar Khan seems to be grabbing all the attention lately after her enchanting nuptials took the country by storm.

The 'Anaa' starlet's wedding ceremony was all-things-dreamy and amidst other things that the newly-wedded couple did unconventionally, Naimal chose to wear her mother's beautiful bridal outfit for her nikah ceremony.

Naimal, in a heartwarming post on Instagram on Friday, came forth revealing the reason for donning the apparel on her big day.

"The moment I realised I’m getting married, I knew I wanted to wear my Amma’s nikah jora. I have always been drawn to old world charm and the nazakat of bridal joras back in the day. There is also a certain emotional attachment that comes with wearing your mother’s jora. Maheen Shah helped me alter it exactly the way I wanted it, preserving its delicacy and purity but also creating something that looks good on me," wrote Naimal in her post.



The 'Verna' starlet added, "Having worn it, I can say it was easily the best decision I made. I also did my own hair and makeup because I wanted to keep it simple and minimal. Your wedding day is supposed to be a happy day that you can truly enjoy."



Naimal went on to add further, "It’s okay if you don’t to wear the heaviest jewellery and would rather keep it a little light. Your comfort and happiness is the most important thing!"

Hamza and Naimal tied the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony on Sunday, August 25, followed by the reception on Monday.







