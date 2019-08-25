Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar tie the knot in an enchanting ceremony

After days of hyped up headlines and excitement in the air, the much-anticipated nuptials of Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar finally took place on Sunday afternoon in Islamabad's Monal Restaurant.

The ‘Pyaare Afzal’ star, had everyone clamoring for details about his courtship with Naimal after the wedding invite was leaked onto social media late on Tuesday night.

Circulating photos show the duo signing the contract and holding hands as they were pronounced husband and wife.

The radiant bride looked like a vision donning an ethnic look in a golden ensemble, paired with minimal makeup and heavy jewelry.

The dapper groom, on the other hand, kept is simple in a plain white shalwar kameez as renowned celebrities were also spotted celebrating the union of the couple.

Best friends of the couple Gohar Rasheed and Usman Mukhtar were also there making prayer for the couple during the Nikkah ceremony.

On the other hand, the guest list also included the likes of Atif Aslam, Uzair Jaswal and Ammara Hikmat.

After confirming rumors of his marriage earlier, Hamza spoke on the matter, adding that the two are inseparable.

The two will host a Valima ceremony on August 26.