Hamza Abbasi confirms speculations of walking down aisle with Naimal Khawar





Last night news broke that the dapper hero Hamza Ali Abbasi is getting married to the gorgeous new sensation Naimal Khawar. The news was leaked with their wedding invitation which is this weekend on the 25th August.

This led to speculation about their wedding and now it has been confirmed by the groom himself that the news is true.

The 35-year-old actor confirmed the news on social media with a longed heartfelt note and an adorable picture with Naimal.

He tried adding a lighter side to his confirmation note by thanking Naimal first. He wrote, “Massive respect to Naimal for being ok with a Ganja me on Nikkah,” he added jokingly, referring to his bald head as he performed Hajj earlier this month.

In the picture message, the actor thanked God for the relationship he has with Khan and told people to not give up on their quest to find a partner.

The couple has been spotted together on various occasions in the past, most recently Abbasi showed up to Khan’s art exhibition recently.

The ‘Parwaz Hai Junoon’ star revealed, “I planned to say this after 25th but since the news is already out so here I go. Yes, I am deliberately using this public attention to Me &Naimal getting married to put a message across.”

He unveiled why he didn’t marry earlier in a cryptic statement, “Your priority becomes fixing yourself rather than changing the world. You look at your life and realize that many things you do that give you pleasure are the same things which cause displeasure to your Lord. “

“Some people get married for themselves because either they fall in love or because their lonely or maybe because of family or to have kids, these are also good reasons, but believe me when your sole reason is to please Allah then Allah makes a man like me, who could never sustain anything emotional with the opposite gender, could never comprehend the idea of marriage in his head,” Hamza said while revealing his sudden change in decision.

The ‘Maula Jatt’ star admitted how he went over to Naimal and spoke his heart out, “Allah makes that mango up to his very platonic friend for 2 yrs Naimal and tell her that he doesn't want a relationship (that GF/BF non sense) neither is he claiming to be in love with her but he wants to marry her with the intention of strengthening his very turbulent efforts to walk a path which pleases Allah and to my surprise she agrees not just to marry me but also expresses her joy in walking this path with me & now we can't even breathe without each other.”

To conclude, Hamza announced his wedding date followed by a small reception. “So yes I & Naimal are having our small Nikkah on 25th & a small Walima on 26th and then looking forward to a lifetime together in making efforts to please Allah together. Pray for us.”