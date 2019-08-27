Hamza Ali Abbasi feels blessed for love by fans after marriage with Naimal Khawar

After tying the knot with ladylove Naimal Khawar in a glitzy ceremony, Hamza Ali Abbasi has revealed his sentiments over garnering love and blessings from all around.

Thanking his fans for showering love and prayers on the newly-wedded couple, Hamza expressed that he feels truly blessed.

Posting a picture of himself along with wife Naimal, Hamza wrote on Twitter:



"Thankful to Allah for all the love, best wishes & prayers from all of you. Feel truly blessed."

Hamza Ali Abbasi took the plunge and tied the knot with Naimal Khawar Khan - an enterprising face in the TV industry famously known for her role in drama serial 'Anaa' - in a beautiful nikkah ceremony on Sunday, August 25.

The couple then hosted their reception on Monday, attended by eminent showbiz personalities, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

