Tyler Cameron still in contact with ex Hannah Brown as things heat up with Gigi Hadid

As the newest lovebirds on the block Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron garner the attention of all with their ‘low-key’ and discreet romance, the two seem to have things heating up between them.

In the midst of the hype created by the two, fans couldn’t help but wonder where their respective exes stood in the equation; However, it looks like 'The Bachelorette’ star still has his just at the tip of his finger as he revealed to still be in contact with former flame Hannah Brown.

Appearing on Juliet Litman’s ‘Bachelor Party’ podcast, Tyler confessed that he is still in contact with Hannah despite him being romantically inclined towards supermodel Gigi Hadid.

“She reached out to me when my dad was sick. That was super sweet of her. She’s a great person,” he said.

“She’s super sweet and I hope nothing but the best for her. She’s going to crush Dancing With the Stars. She better go win that Mirrorball,” he said adding that there are no hard feelings between the two.



On the other hand, Hannah, who has been riding solo ever since, told Extra: “I’m focusing on what’s next for me and trying to get my bearings around this new city that I’m living in.”

As for Gigi and Tyler, the duo was recently spotted at the Video Music Awards’ after party getting intimate that solidified their linkup buzz.