Zayn Malik sells bachelor pad for $10.8m amidst Gigi Hadid, Tyler Cameron linkup buzz

British-Pakistani heartthrob Zayn Malik has all eyes on him but the singer apparently had his fixed on ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid even after their breakup.

And amidst the rumours of the top model reportedly being in close contact with Tyler Cameron, the 26-year-old former One Direction member has decided to list his New York City penthouse for a whopping $10.8 million.

As per city property records, the ‘Too Much’ hit maker had moved into the bachelor pad spanning to almost 3,600 square-foot, last year in March, the same day he had announced his breakup with the supermodel.

The singer’s property is also said to be located in close proximity of Gigi’s own downtown apartment which Tyler was reportedly spotted leaving just a day prior.

Zayn and Gigi after their on and off relationship, called it quits for good in January 2019.