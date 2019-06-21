Decoding the mystery that is Zayn Malik's Instagram

Zayn Malik has been in the midst of personal trauma, depression and other mental health issues and one thing that has always paid the price of the British-Pakistani singer is his Instagram account.



The 26-year-old vocalist - who started his musical journey with 'X-factor', after which he went on to feature in one of the most iconic boy bands called 'One Direction' - currently has 30.9 million fans on his Instagram page but only 126 posts.

This is because Zayn deleted all the posts earlier in April after breakup with girlfriend Gigi Hadid n March.

This act by the former One Directioneer indicates uncertainty, unpredictability and reflects the many tumultuous situations he was faced with on the personal front.

Zayn's on and off girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Even when Zayn and Gigi were together, he hadn't posted many photos of them on Instagram. They were just a few including magazine editorials they did together and some of their candid shots.

Zayn's Instagram now mostly shows his selfies, photos of him with his friends and his albums.





He follows just 26 accounts including Gigi's.



Zayn goes missing

Ever since Gigi and Zayn parted ways, the singer has been disinterested in keeping his fans updated about his life. This is evident from the fact that he doesn't post anything on Instagram for days and weeks on end.

His last post dates back to June 5.

The classic breakup move

After calling it quits, there are some checklists that need to be ticked, and disconnecting all ties from each other remains one of the most important components of the checklist.

Seems like Zayn is just making sure he has ticked off all the things on his checklist.

When together, Zayn and Gigi never shied from indulging in PDA and posting mushy pictures together. All this was deleted by the singer after they split.