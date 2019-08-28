Abhishek Bachchan gets nostalgic as ‘Dhoom’ clocks 15 years

As ‘Dhoom’ clocked 15 years, Abhishek Bachchan shared an extended post about how the iconic film “changed it all” for him.



The 2004-released film turned out to be a game changer for junior Bachchan who played a cop in Sanjay Gadhvi’s directorial venture, making him taste success with the action thriller.

Abhishek, who has been an integral member of the franchise, posted a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle with a throwback picture.

The 43-year-old ‘Manmarziyaan’ actor thanked all the people who had faith in him and to the people whom he had built memories with.

“15 years in a heartbeat! A film that changed it all! Especially for me. Will never be able to thank Adi (Aditya Chopra) and @sanjaygadhvi4enough for entrusting Jai Dixit to me. Their faith, belief and support came at a time when I needed it the most in my career,” he said.

“To @thejohnabraham @[email protected] Rimi and the rest of the cast. Through the making of the film, we made memories to last us a lifetime and friendships that stand till date. To the amazing crew, especially Alan Amin, @[email protected] Nirav and @vaibhavi.merchant for making us look, sound and move so cool. To the audience, for love and acceptance,” he added.

He also shared his favorite memory of the film, which involved his father Amitabh Bachchan and renowned filmmaker Yash Chopra whose son Aditya Chopra had backed the project.



The ‘Guru’ actor reflected that after the first trailer of the film was ready, Yash Chopra invited Big B and especially projected it on the big screen and spoke with immense pride, “Ladkon ne achhi picture banayi hai.”