Kartik Aaryan hid sweets from Sara Ali Khan to value her weight loss efforts

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are turning heads ever since the starlet confessed of having a crush on the heartthrob earlier.

Owing to that, the next film the two were roped in, ‘Aaj Kal’ undeniably garnered ample anticipation from all around.

As per reports, when the pair were busy shooting for the Imtiaz Ali-directorial, Kartik made sure that there were no sweets on the set because of his rumored ladylove who is known to have a sweet tooth.

We all know Sara lost a lot of weight before making her debut in Bollywood and hence Kartik really values her efforts and takes extra care of her.

According to a close source cited by Times of India, “Whenever someone got sweets on the sets, it would be kept hidden from Sara, as instructed by Kartik. Sara’s sweet saga had become a joke of sorts on the set.”

“While shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film, Sara and Kartik would explore local eateries. Sara is the ultimate sweet lover, would gorge on her favorite sweet dishes. However, it was Kartik who would keep a check on her binge. Kartik tries to keep her away from sweets as much as possible,” the insider added.