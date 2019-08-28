Alia Bhatt lost multiple big offers for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s now-shelved ‘Inshallah’

While Bollywood buffs were left shattered after filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film ‘Inshallah’ ended up getting shelved, leading to major losses for lead star Alia Bhatt.

According to a report by Times of India, the 26-year-old ‘Highway’ actor was ecstatic to work on the acclaimed director’s next film alongside megastar Salman Khan; However, much like the film her dreams also had to be kept aside.

The film which was scheduled to go on floor this September sunk before it could even begin filming which resulted in ample loss for the starlet.

The report reveals that she had to let go of numerous weighty offers after she was roped into the Bhansali-directorial.

Sources revealed to the publication that the actor had to turn down one of the projects where she could have gotten a chance to share screen space with the iconic Aamir Khan as the dates were already reserved for ‘Inshallah.’

However, now the actor is back on the market and is hoping her empty slot gets fulfilled sooner than later.