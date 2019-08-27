Hassan Ali pens endearing note for best friend Shadab Khan and wife Samiya Arzoo

Pakistani cricket champs Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan have been setting the bar for friendship goals way too high and the former after tying the knot recently gave an endearing shout-out to his best friend as well.

Turning to Twitter, the fast bowler shared a collage of himself with two people who are the dearest to him –best friend Shadab Khan and wife Samiya Arzoo.

The collage shows the newlyweds recreating a heart-touching moment between the two athletes with an even more awe-inspiring caption.

“These two people came into my life as friends, one became my best friend and the other one wife. I feel lot of similarities in these two and they both feel i am annoying. never mind i promised myself no matter what i will annoy u both forever,” he said.

He ended the caption with the hashtag: “#blessed_with_two_stupids.”

Hasan earlier on August 20, tied the knot to Samiya Arzoo hailing from Indian state of Haryana, at Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm.