Tue Aug 20, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
August 21, 2019

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali's wedding in pictures

Wed, Aug 21, 2019

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali is now a married man as he started the new phase of his life late Tuesday in Dubai.

His bride, Samia Arzu, belongs to Hariana, India. Hassan met her a year ago through a close friend in Dubai. Samia studied engineering from England. She is living with her parents in Dubai. She works for a private airline. She has some family members in New Delhi as well.

Tuesday has brought a pleasant and blissful change in the lives of the lovebirds who have started a dreamy journey of married life. 

Have a look at some of the pictures of the beautiful couple in wedding ceremony:










