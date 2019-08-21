Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali’s wedding in pictures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali is now a married man as he started the new phase of his life late Tuesday in Dubai.
His bride, Samia Arzu, belongs to Hariana, India. Hassan met her a year ago through a close friend in Dubai. Samia studied engineering from England. She is living with her parents in Dubai. She works for a private airline. She has some family members in New Delhi as well.
Tuesday has brought a pleasant and blissful change in the lives of the lovebirds who have started a dreamy journey of married life.
Have a look at some of the pictures of the beautiful couple in wedding ceremony:
