Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali’s wedding in pictures

Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali is now a married man as he started the new phase of his life late Tuesday in Dubai.



His bride, Samia Arzu, belongs to Hariana, India. Hassan met her a year ago through a close friend in Dubai. Samia studied engineering from England. She is living with her parents in Dubai. She works for a private airline. She has some family members in New Delhi as well.

Tuesday has brought a pleasant and blissful change in the lives of the lovebirds who have started a dreamy journey of married life.

Have a look at some of the pictures of the beautiful couple in wedding ceremony:



































