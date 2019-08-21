Pacer Hassan Ali ties nuptial knot in Dubai

Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali has tied the nuptial knot with Samia Arzu at a seven star hotel in Dubai, late Tuesday.

The wedding ceremony, which was held at one of the most expensive hotels, was attended by Hassan's close friends and relatives. The Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisine, including steamed mutton, basmati rice, vegetable Peshawari, achari masalah, aalu methi, Punjabi gosht, and Arabic mixed grill, was served to the guests.

Samia belongs to Hariana, India. Hassan met her a year ago through a close friend in Dubai. She studied engineering from England. The bride is currently living with her parents in Dubai. She works for a private airline. The newly-wed has some family members in New Delhi as well.

The valima reception will be held in Dubai, according to the cricketer. A separate ceremony is scheduled in Pakistan too, he said. The pacer said his bride also will attend the ceremony.

Sharing his sentiments after becoming a groom, Ali said, “I’m nervous today. It seems as though I’m going to play the World Cup final.”

“My bride doesn’t like cricket. I’m her first favourite player.”

The pacer earlier today celebrated his mehndi. The event was also attended by spinner Shadab Khan, who doubled the fun at the function with his dancing moves along with other participants.

Shadab Khan and Hasan's relatives and friends were seen wearing orange kurtas at the mehndi function, with Ali in green.

The cricketer and his bride also had their pre-wedding shoot at various landmarks in desert city on Monday, August 19. The pictures were taken with the iconic Burj Khalifa in the background, at a location in the desert and at a coffee shop in a mall in Dubai.

Pictures and videos from the shoot were shared by the photography company on their official Instagram account.

The Pakistani pacer will not be a part of the pre-season camp in the first week on account of his wedding.

Watch some glimpses of the festive event here:



