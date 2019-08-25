Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik host dinner for newlyweds Hassan Ali and Samiya Arzoo

The newly-married couple of Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali and Samia Arzoo are still engrossed in their post-wedding festivities as the two were given a celebratory dinner by Shoaib Malik and his wife and tennis player Sania Mirza.

The former Test and ODI cricketer turned to Instagram to share a glimpse of the congratulatory dinner he and the tennis sensation hosted at their house in Dubai for the newlyweds over the weekend.

The photos circulating showed the newlyweds striking a pose with the hosts.

“Thanks for such a lovely dinner, it was so much of fun meeting you both. Hope to see you again in sha allah,” Samiya captioned the photo.



On the other hand, Hassan also turned to Instagram to express his gratitude for the dinner as he stated:



“Thanks for such a delicious dinner Shoaib bhai and sania bhabi. See you soon again.#firstweddingdawat.”

While Malik and Mirza have been married for over nine years, Hassan exchanged vows with Samiya , also an Indian citizen, earlier on August 20 at Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm.





