Sania Mirza's funny wish for newlywed Hasan Ali

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza's hilarious wish for Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali on his wedding added to the pacer's bliss as Mirza congratulated him and made a special request.

Responding to Hasan Ali's post he shared some hours before his big day with the caption, "Last night as a bachelor. Looking forward," Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's darling Sania Mirza tweeted: "Congratulations Hassan wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness .. this time you'll have to treat us to more than Nandos though."

Hasan Ali tied the knot with an Indian woman Samiya Arzoo. The lavish wedding ceremony, held at one of the most expensive hotels in Dubai, was attended by Hasan's close friends and relatives.

Hasan Ali had met Samiya one year ago in Dubai and their friendship had grown since that meeting.

Hasan Ali has played nine Tests and 53 ODIs. His blistering performance in 2017 Champions Trophy helped Pakistan win the title.