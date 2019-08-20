close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 20, 2019

Hasan Ali and Samia Arzoo's pre-wedding photoshoot has left fans awestruck

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 20, 2019

Source: Instagram

Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali has taken over headlines over his glitzy nuptials and the latest released photos from his pre-wedding shoot are leaving fans awestruck.

The photos from the shoot that are circulating online show the pair striking poses with Dubai’s famous landmarks in the background.

Ali’s ladylove Samia Arzoo, who hails from across the border and works with Emirates, met the cricket champ in Dubai and the duo will be tying the knot today [Tuesday] at Atlantis The Palm hotel.

The pictures show the bride looking like a vision donning a mint-green ensemble with her hair down while Ali donned a black button-down shirt.

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

Earlier, pictures and videos of the duo’s mehendi ceremony also came afloat as the groom rocked a green kurta while his friends and relatives donned orange kurtas.

mehndi night in the middle of the desert.

