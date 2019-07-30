Who is the Indian girl tying the knot to Hasan Ali?

As Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali took over headlines over his nuptials taking place next month to an Indian woman, many fans were quick to ponder on who the lucky lady is.

According to reports, Shamia Arzoo from the Indian state of Haryana is getting ready to exchange vows with the star bowler on August 20 in Dubai.

Reports further claim that Shamia possessing a strong educational background has a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Manav Rachna University.

It was further revealed that Shamia works as a flight engineer with the prestigious Emirates Airlines and had met the cricket star during the recently wrapped ICC World Cup 2019.

Her father is reported to be a former Block Development and Panchayat Officer.



Parents of the soon-to-be Indian bride have also issued a confirmation about the wedding.

Reports revealed that the two will be tying the knot on August 20 in Dubai’s Atlantis Palm Hotel with 10 family members from each side attending the ceremony.

Hasan Ali will become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry in the neighboring country as prior to this Shoaib Malik had gotten hitched to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, while former Pakistani batsman Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Khan also have wives hailing from across the border.