Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali to marry Indian girl: report

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan star bowler is reportedly tying the knot with an Indian girl, media reports say Tuesday.



According to close family sources of the cricketer, the 'Nikah' ceremony is expected to be held on August 20 in a Dubai hotel.

"Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali is set to tie the knot with an Indian girl Shamia Arzoo on August 20. Shamia belongs to Haryana and is currently working with an airline," Indian journalist Navneet Mundhra tweeted.

