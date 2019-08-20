Video: Shadab Khan's dance at Hasan Ali's Mehndi





Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali celebrated his Mehndi in Dubai on Monday. The event was also attended by spinner Shadab Khan who doubled the fun at the function with his dancing moves along with other participants.

The cricketer is all set to to tie the knot with Samia Arzu in Dubai today (Tuesday).



Shadab Khan and Hasan's relatives and friends were seen wearing orange kurtas at the function. While Hasan Ali was in green.







The cricketer and his fiancé also had their pre-wedding shoot at various landmarks in Dubai on Monday, August 19. The pictures were taken with Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the background, at a location in the desert and at a coffee shop in a mall in Dubai.

Pictures and videos from the shoot were shared by the photography company on their official Instagram account.





The Pakistani pacer will not be a part of the pre-season camp in the first week on account of his wedding. He will also miss a scheduled fitness test on August 20.