close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
August 20, 2019

Video: Shadab Khan's dance at Hasan Ali's Mehndi

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 20, 2019


Pakistan's pacer  Hasan Ali celebrated his  Mehndi in Dubai on Monday. The event was also attended by spinner Shadab Khan who doubled the fun at the function with his dancing moves along with other  participants.

The cricketer is all set to to tie the knot with Samia Arzu in Dubai today (Tuesday).

Shadab Khan and Hasan's relatives and friends were seen wearing orange kurtas at the function. While  Hasan Ali was in  green.


The cricketer and his fiancé also had their pre-wedding shoot at various landmarks in Dubai on Monday, August 19. The pictures were taken with Dubai's Burj Khalifa in the background, at a location in the desert and at a coffee shop in a mall in Dubai.

Pictures and videos from the shoot were shared   by the photography company on their official Instagram account.


The Pakistani pacer will not be a part of the pre-season camp in the first week on account of his wedding. He will also miss a scheduled fitness test on August 20.

Latest News

More From Sports