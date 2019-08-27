Taylor Swift says you don't have to forgive everyone, after Scooter Braun's peace-offering

Pop sensation Taylor Swift appears to be on the top of her game right now, especially after garnering support subsequent to the controversy surrounding Scooter Braun; But it looks like the entrepreneur remains in her bad books and isn’t getting out anytime soon.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the ‘Bad Blood’ singer revealed that while she is a big believer of forgiving, there are certain people who are not worthy of her pardon.

"People go on and on about how you have to forgive and forget to move past something. No, you don't. You don't have to forgive and you don't have to forget to move on. You can move on without any of those things happening. You just become indifferent and then you move on,” she said.

"We should give people a second chance so long as they've enriched your life and made it better despite some bad stuff too. But I think if something's toxic and it's only ever really been that, what else can you do? Just move on. It's fine," she added.



The comments come in light of Justin Bieber’s manager’s attempt to bury the hatchet after he took to Twitter earlier to sing praises for the singer’s new album ‘Lover.’