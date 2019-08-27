'Karachi Mayor is my boss': Kamal accepts offer to help clean metropolis

KARACHI: Former Karachi Mayor and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has accepted Karachi Mayor Waseem Ahktar’s challenge to serve as 'Project Director Garbage' and help clean the port city.



PSP chairman, who served as the city's mayor when he was part of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), thanked Mayor Karachi for giving him the authority to clean garbage from the metropolis.

Kamal, following the notification, said that he has been made in-charge of the solid waste disposal in central, east, west, and Korangi districts of Karachi.

He said that the Karachi mayor is his boss for 90 days, adding that he would "keep everyone awake" including Akhtar while making efforts to remove the garbage from the city.

Earlier, in a notification issued from the mayor's office, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader had designated Kamal as 'Project Director Garbage', offering him to help clean the city in 90 days.



Waseem Akhtar summoned former mayor to his office, saying that his staff would brief Kamal regarding the situation.



It is pertinent to note that Mustafa Kamal had claimed he would show how to clean the city if given back the same powers for only 90 days.

