Vidya Balan opens up about soul-crushing rejection experiences in Tollywood

With her astronomical performance in movies like ‘Kahaani’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Paa’, ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’, and her last airing ‘Mission Mangal’, Vidya Balan has become one of the most sought-after actors in B-town.

The diva never shies away from exploring roles and often manages to impress the audience with her amazing looks and brilliant acting intrepidity. But the road to success was not a bed of roses for Vidya.

In a recent interaction, the 40-year-old actor shared a couple of incidents she faced in Tollywood and how it was her most dreadful experience down south.

The actor opened up about her experience of working with a Tamil producer and was quoted as saying, "There were a lot of rejections down South. There were a lot of Malayalam films but I was replaced in each of them,”

“There was a Tamil film I was doing and I was thrown out of the film...I remember my parents had come with me because they were so worried about me...I had begun to fade so my both the parents flew to Chennai with me and we went to the producer's office. The producer showed us the clippings from the film and he said 'just look at her. Does she look like a heroine. He said 'I was not in favour of taking her at all, it was the director who insisted,” she added.

Vidya further unveiled that the makers had already removed her from the project and as soon as her father came to know about the piece of news, he called the producer to inquire as to what the problem was.

Vidya went through a tough time dealing with the rejection. While she couldn't look at herself for six months, the ‘Mission Mangal’ actor said that she felt ugly, and didn't like what she saw in the mirror.