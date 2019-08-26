Anushka Sharma to romance Hrithik Roshan in ‘Satta Pe Satta’ remake: report

Bollywood’s leading stars Anushka Sharma and Hrithik Roshan are finally coming together to share the silver screens together for the remake of 1982-released film ‘Satte Pe Satta.’

As per the latest reports regarding the film, the 31-year-old ‘Sui Dhaga’ star has been approached by the makers to star alongside the ‘Krish’ actor and while she has been in talks, nothing has been finalized on papers yet.

A close source to the starlet cited by Hindustan Times revealed that Anushka is yet to sign ‘on the dotted lines.’

“Anushka will take a final call [on greenlighting the film or not] only once she returns to India. Till then, all the talks are only speculation,” the source adds about Anushka who is presently in the Carribean Island with husband Virat Kohli on his Test tour against West Indies.

On the other hand, reports citing insiders are also positive that Hrithik will be likely to bag the male lead, despite there being no official announcement yet.