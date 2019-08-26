close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 26, 2019

Leonardo DiCaprio donates a staggering $5 million for Amazon fires

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Aug 26, 2019

With the wildfires in Amazon rainforest in Brazil surging, numerous A-listers from all around the world are using their pedestal to bring awareness to the issue while also doing their best to help save what is widely regarded as the ‘lungs’ of the earth.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is widely recognized to use his privilege and star status to bring light on issues pertaining to the environment.

As per the latest report, the Oscar Award-winning actor donated a staggering $5 million to Amazon via his environmental foundation Earth Alliance.

The foundation’s official Instagram account called for donations from all around as they said in a post: “[Earth Alliance] has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with a commitment of $5 million dollars to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region.”

#Regram #RG @earthalliance #EarthAlliance, launched in July by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with a commitment of $5 million dollars to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region. Join Us. 100 percent of your donation will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon. Earth Alliance is committed to helping protect the natural world. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in the Amazon, which highlights the delicate balance of climate, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of indigenous peoples. To learn more or to donate, please visit ealliance.org/amazonfund (see link in bio) Photos: @chamiltonjames, @danielbeltraphoto 2017

"100 percent of your donation will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon. Earth Alliance is committed to helping protect the natural world. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in the Amazon, which highlights the delicate balance of climate, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of indigenous peoples," it was added. 

