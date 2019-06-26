Leonardo DiCaprio calls attention to Chennai’s water crisis

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is known not only for his stellar performances on the silver screen but is widely praised for using his colossal platform to highlight issues all around the world that go unnoticed.



The 44-year-old Titanic star turned to his Instagram to shed light on the severe water crisis in the Indian city of Chennai where all four main water reservoirs have gone entirely dry.

Sharing the news with a picture of Indian women swamped around a well to get water, the actor stated: “A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks.”

“Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water - but the community continue to pray for rain. Tap the link in our bio to read more about Chennai's water crisis,” he added.

Previously he has talked about environmental pollution in India and has also raised his voice on animal rights, climate change, wild and marine life extinctions.

