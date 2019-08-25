Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted together in Juhu

Actors and B-town’s IT couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked by the paparazzi out on a Sunday night.

Accompanying them was another popular Bollywood couple – Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Even Varun’s father David Dhawan and brother Rohit Dhawan were seen with them at a popular restaurant in Mumbai.

Both Alia and Ranbir were clicked in their casual best as the ‘Sanju’ star wore a basic T-shirt and a pair of grey denim while Alia wore an easy-breezy oversized dress with clear heels.

The 36-year-old 'Tamasha' actor shares a good equation with both Varun and his brother. They are often seen partying together and even visiting each other’s home on special occasions.

Earlier in the day, Kapoor was clicked performing his Sunday routine by playing a game of football with his trusties – Arjun Kapoor and Shabbir Ahluwalia among others.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in the upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’ which has been helmed by Karan Johar. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

This is Ranbir and Alia's first-ever movie together. As of now, Alia is busy shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Sadak 2’ while on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Shamshera’.