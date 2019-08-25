Ananya Panday makes her ramp debut

‘Student Of The Year 2’ debutante Ananya Panday is making waves in the industry with her bubbly personality and beautiful style.

The young actress is one of the stars who pull off all kinds of style with ease. And now, she made her ramp debut at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Ananya Panday walked for not one but two designers on Day 4 of the LFW 2019. Making her runway debut was the dainty, spritely Ananya Panday, walked in a glittering ivory lehenga, choli and dupatta to peppy music for Anushree Reddy.

The young actress made a show-stopping entrance again for Arpita Mehta in a glowing, fuchsia, lehenga combined with a strappy choli that dazzled with zardozi work.

On the work front, Ananya Panday’s next project is ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar which is slated to release on December 2019.