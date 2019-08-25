Indian TV artist Asha Negi to star next to Abishek Bachchan in Anurag Basu film

Ekta Kapoor’s successful TV series ‘Pavitra Rishta’ stars have catapulted their fame to land big Bollywood breaks. Sushant Singh Rajput is already an A-lister, Ankita Lokhandwe made it with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Manikarnika’ and now its Asha Negi’s turn.

Reports claim that the actress has bagged Anurag Basu’s next film and she will be paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

The film, described as a dark comic anthology will also feature Aditya Rou Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Basu says other than the fact that the film will have four interesting stories like “Life in a Metro”, the new project is entirely different and not a sequel to the 2007 drama.

Basu told an Indian news agency, ‘“The genre is different. ‘Life In A Metro’ had drama, love story and it revolved around multiple stories about relationships. This is not that. This film has a bit of crime and black humor in it. The only common thing is all four stories are intersecting and affecting each other. I don't want to confuse the audience and call it a sequel."

Asha Negi is yet to confirm the development, as she is in Himachal Pradesh, ringing in her birthday with her beau Rithvik Dhanjani. Asha has also been a part of shows like 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain’. She and her husband Rithvik Dhanjani are also winners of dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 6’.