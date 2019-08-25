Twinkle Khanna's recreated scene from 'Typewriter' is sure to give you the creeps

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Apart from being an actress and an author Twinkle Khanna is a dedicated mother to two children – Aarav and Nitara.
The actor and writer is often found sharing pictures of her kids on her social media handles and her latest post showing a spooky video featuring Nitara and her friend and it is sure to give you the creeps.
Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video of the two kids wearing matching outfits during their sleepover and Twinkle, being her creative self, took the opportunity to recreate a scary scene from a horror film with Nitara and her girlfriend.
In the video, Nitara can be seen dressed in a red and white striped sleepwear standing near a glass window with her hair covering her face while her friend, twinning in the same attire, joins her. With intense thriller music in the background.
Twinkle captioned the video: "The dictionary definition of a win-win situation-When they want to have a sleepover and you get a chance to recreate scenes from horror movies #Typewriter."
The 'Typewriter' is a horror Netflix series directed by Sujoy Ghosh and stars Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh and Sameer Kochhar in the lead roles.
Apart from being an actress and an author Twinkle Khanna is a dedicated mother to two children – Aarav and Nitara.
The actor and writer is often found sharing pictures of her kids on her social media handles and her latest post showing a spooky video featuring Nitara and her friend and it is sure to give you the creeps.
Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video of the two kids wearing matching outfits during their sleepover and Twinkle, being her creative self, took the opportunity to recreate a scary scene from a horror film with Nitara and her girlfriend.
In the video, Nitara can be seen dressed in a red and white striped sleepwear standing near a glass window with her hair covering her face while her friend, twinning in the same attire, joins her. With intense thriller music in the background.
Twinkle captioned the video: "The dictionary definition of a win-win situation-When they want to have a sleepover and you get a chance to recreate scenes from horror movies #Typewriter."
The 'Typewriter' is a horror Netflix series directed by Sujoy Ghosh and stars Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh and Sameer Kochhar in the lead roles.