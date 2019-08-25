Twinkle Khanna's recreated scene from 'Typewriter' is sure to give you the creeps

Apart from being an actress and an author Twinkle Khanna is a dedicated mother to two children – Aarav and Nitara.

The actor and writer is often found sharing pictures of her kids on her social media handles and her latest post showing a spooky video featuring Nitara and her friend and it is sure to give you the creeps.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a video of the two kids wearing matching outfits during their sleepover and Twinkle, being her creative self, took the opportunity to recreate a scary scene from a horror film with Nitara and her girlfriend.

In the video, Nitara can be seen dressed in a red and white striped sleepwear standing near a glass window with her hair covering her face while her friend, twinning in the same attire, joins her. With intense thriller music in the background.



Twinkle captioned the video: "The dictionary definition of a win-win situation-When they want to have a sleepover and you get a chance to recreate scenes from horror movies #Typewriter."

The 'Typewriter' is a horror Netflix series directed by Sujoy Ghosh and stars Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh and Sameer Kochhar in the lead roles.









