Tom Holland says goodbye to MCU as the road ends for ‘Spider-Man’ after Disney-Sony split

More sorrow and grief follows for Marvel fans after they said goodbye to some of their favorite superheroes following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and have to now, officially bid adieu to Spider-Man as well as Tom Holland confirmed his parting from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 23-year-old who has been part of the franchise since the 2016-released ‘Captain America: Civil War’ finally addressed the buzz surrounding his split and confirmed that ‘Avengers: Endgame’ marked the end of the road for the beloved ‘Spider-Man.’

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor expressed his gratitude for letting him star next to iconic Marvel heroes as Iron Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies. It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life,” he said.

“It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler," he added.

He had earlier even taken to the D23 stage to give a shout out to his fans as he stated: “Listen, it's been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000.”



Addressing the split between Sony and Disney, Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Fiege speaking to EW at D23 Expo said the character was ‘never meant to last forever’ in the MCU.

"I'm feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy. We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen,” he said.

"It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we'd be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I'll always be thankful for that," he added.

Spidey’s fate with the MCU lied with the deal struck between Sony and Disney several years ago which gave MCU the rights to the Sony-owned character until earlier this week when Disney asked to make changes to the financial arrangements that did not sit well with the other party.