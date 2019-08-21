'Save Spider-Man': Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Sony, Disney split

Reports that Spider-Man will no longer be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have taken the Internet by storm.

Fans were left in shock with the sudden split between Disney, which owns the Marvel Studio and Sony Pictures that has the movies rights of Spider-Man.

Some fans have criticized Sony while others blamed Disney for the split that would deprive them of kind of movies they have seen in recent years due to their collaboration.

Also there were fans who still had no idea who they were supposed to back in the war of words that erupted between the fans on Twitter.

They were the ones who have posted some hilarious memes on the Spider-Man's departure from MCU.

