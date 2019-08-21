close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 21, 2019

'Save Spider-Man': Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Sony, Disney split

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 21, 2019


Reports that  Spider-Man will no longer  be part of Marvel  Cinematic Universe (MCU) have taken the Internet by storm.

Fans were   left in shock with the sudden split between Disney, which owns the Marvel Studio and  Sony Pictures that has the movies rights of Spider-Man.

Some  fans  have criticized Sony while others blamed Disney for the   split  that would deprive them of  kind of movies they have seen in recent years  due to their collaboration.

Also there were fans who still had no idea who they were supposed to back  in the war of words that erupted between the fans on Twitter.

They were the ones who have posted some hilarious memes on the  Spider-Man's  departure from MCU.

Here is a collection of some funny tweets:


Latest News

More From Entertainment