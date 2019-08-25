close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 25, 2019

PewDiePie hits 100 million YouTube subscribers, after historic battle with India’s T-Series

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 25, 2019

Regarded widely as the undisputed king of YouTube, Swedish internet sensation Felix Arvid, better known as PewDiePie, added another feather to his cap after he reached the mark of 100 million subscribers on YouTube.

The news of the 29-year-old comedian and game commentator soaring through the 100 million mark comes only days after the YouTuber tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin.

Reports have suggested that the influencer's latest feat has come after an extensive battle with Indian record label T-Series with a rivalry that sparked late last year.

WATCH: The moment PewDiePie hits a 100 million subscribers on YouTube. 

While fans and followers are ecstatic to be finally able to celebrate the YouTuber’s achievement, Felix has yet to make a comment.

Felix married his longtime ladylove earlier this month in a close-knit ceremony in Kew Gardens marking their eighth year together. 



Latest News

More From Entertainment