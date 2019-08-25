PewDiePie hits 100 million YouTube subscribers, after historic battle with India’s T-Series

Regarded widely as the undisputed king of YouTube, Swedish internet sensation Felix Arvid, better known as PewDiePie, added another feather to his cap after he reached the mark of 100 million subscribers on YouTube.

The news of the 29-year-old comedian and game commentator soaring through the 100 million mark comes only days after the YouTuber tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin.

Reports have suggested that the influencer's latest feat has come after an extensive battle with Indian record label T-Series with a rivalry that sparked late last year.

While fans and followers are ecstatic to be finally able to celebrate the YouTuber’s achievement, Felix has yet to make a comment.



Felix married his longtime ladylove earlier this month in a close-knit ceremony in Kew Gardens marking their eighth year together.







