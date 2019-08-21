YouTube star PewDiepie is now officially married

Unleashing a wave of ecstasy over his 100 million followers, Youtube star PewDiepie tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Marzia Bisognin in a private ceremony, on Sunday.

The couple had dated each other for eight years before getting married during a beautiful ceremony held at Kew Gardens in West London, a report in Buzzfeed suggested.

Born Felix Kjellberg, the YouTuber better known as PewDiePie, announced the news on Twitter and wrote, “We are married!!! I’m the happiest I can be. I’m so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman.”

Meanwhile, ladylove Marzia also shared pictures from the wedding with a long caption in which she wrote, " Yesterday, the 19th of August - after exactly 8 years since we met - we celebrated our wedding with our closest friends and family. It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage. I feel like I’m the luckiest person and I’m so full of love. Incredibly ecstatic to be able to call Felix my husband for the rest of our lives."

She also wrote in another post, “We have so many wonderful photos to share from the wedding so brace yourself for some spam this week. Lots of you complimented the dress and wanted to give credit to @joflemingdesign for bringing my vision to life. It took us months to perfect the gown, but she really gave me my dream dress. Ps. Thanks for all the sweet comments for us!”



Pewdiepie is known as the biggest YouTuber boasting the most number of followers across the globe.



It was revealed that the YouTube makes around £6.5million a month. The new bride Marzia, too, isn’t a stranger to the platform – in 2014, she headlined the most subscribed Italian channel on books, fashion, makeup, DIY and video games.

However owing to mental health issues she retired from vlogging in 2018.