Ranbir Kapoor all praises for girlfriend Alia Bhatt's music single 'Prada'

Alia Bhatt has entered the world of music singles and her track ‘Prada’ with The Doorbean, has become one of the most popular songs in town lately.



The song performed by 26-year-old 'Kalank' starlet and The Doorbeen was released online on August 13 and has garnered close to 19+ million views on YouTube.

With an unbelievable 19+ million views, it won’t be wrong to gauge that the audience has loved the dimpled beauty of B-Town in her new avatar as well. But there were a few other people too, who have been flabbergasted by Alia and one of them is her beau, Ranbir Kapoor!

“Ranbir loved it,” Alia told The Times of India. “He has a very good ear for music and he told me it’s going to be a big hit. He told me that I have a natural swag.”

Alia said she also played it for Karan Johar, and he also loved it. “I played it for Baadshah and he was also very, very supportive and said it’s a good song," she added.



While The Doorbeen has delivered a massive hit in Lamberghini, the band said that they were nervous before Alia jumped on board, which they saw as validation. “We are still figuring out what path to follow, and once we get a single from the pros in the business, we will go on that path and that validation is very important,” they said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress recently wrapped up the Ooty schedule of father Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'.