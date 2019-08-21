Anushka and Virat share their adorable picture from beach in West Indies

These days, the star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making up for all the time they have spent apart, working on their careers.

Anushka, who is on a short break from work, is now accompanying hubby Virat at the West Indies tour.

The couple often takes to Instagram to share their loved up pictures and this time it is Virat Kohli who shared a picture of them.

The star cricketer took to Instagram to post a lovable picture with wife Anushka. The two are seen enjoying the beach in the West Indies.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Zero'.

Speaking about her break, Anushka said, "I wanted to take a couple of months off after 'Zero'. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for 'Sui Dhaaga: Made In India' and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I'd try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up."